Ninety-seven passengers arrive in Armenia by Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt first regular flight

Turkmenistan Airlines, the first airline to use the fifth air freedom, made its first regular flight from Ashgabat to Yerevan on December 27, where the flight should continue to the third city, Frankfurt, Germany.

First of all, according to tradition, under the auspices of the “Zvartnots” International Airport, the plane crossed the water arc and then the delegation headed by Suleiman Durdiev, Deputy Chief of Turkmenistan’s Aeronautical Authority, Turkmanovoyllary (Turkmen Aviation Authority), who arrived in Armenia on a regular flight, was greeted with salt and bread.

Sergey Avetisyan, Head of the General Department of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Armenia, congratulated his colleagues on the opening of the flight and noted that any new flight to Armenia was definitely a positive phenomenon and added that Ashgabat-Yerevan flight was demanded, debated and negotiated.

The deputy head of Turkmenkhayollary service, speaking about the flight, also said that it was expected. Suleiman Durdiev congratulated the launch of the flight and wished it to be lasting.

Note that Ashgabat-Yerevan-Frankfurt flights will be operated every week on a weekly basis – every Wednesday. 96 passengers arrived in Armenia during the first regular flight, the RA Civil Aviation reports.