Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s car sold

The car, which served the first president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan, was sold at auction for 5 million 500 thousand drams. No bids were filed during previous auctions. Only one application was filed this time.

The State Property Management Department of the RA Government informed aravot.am today.To remind, the car which served the first President of the Republic of Armenia was Mercedes Benz 500 SEL, produced in 1982. The start price was 17 million drams. According to the law, if auction is not filed and there is no buyer, the price of the auctioned goods is reduced.

