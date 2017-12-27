Vigen Hakobyan: Even if Galust Sahakyan started propagating Mercedes, its sales would decrease (video)

Serzh Sargsyan will become Prime Minister, political scientist Edgar Vardanyan considers this the most probable option. “Serzh Sargsyan and his teammates have always said that he was the father of the family, and they would not change him, and that Serzh Sargsyan was our country’s security guard and he was the one who should deal with those issues. And who can deal with these issues, if not the leader of the country? “said the political scientist.

Political technologist Vigen Hakobyan thought that there was a confusion among the republicans as Karen Karapetyan had mentioned several times that he wanted to be Prime Minister. “It makes the republicans doubt that Karen karapetyan would not say such things without coordinating it with the chief. And then Galust sayahyan said that Serzh Sargsyan would become the next Prime Minister. Completely other ideas appear then. Though I would say that Galust Sahakyan’s words were black PR. Even if Galust Sahakyan started propagating Mercedes, its sales would decrease.”

And political commentator Hakob Badalyan added that Serzh Sargsyan, during the years of his Presidency, had a problem of communicating with businessmen in their language, meanwhile Karen Karapetyan did not have such a problem. “They always had complains on the economical conditions, economic development.”

Summarizing the results of 2017, internal political developments, today the speakers also touched upon the work of NA factions. TPolitical technologist Vigen Hakobyan could see more political elements in the current parliament than in the previous one. He considered the Tsarukyan Alliance to be the economic opposition. “The case of “Arindj mall” reached the point when the fraction was busy with the business taxation of the head of the faction, the leader of the party. The Tsarukyan Alliance is a very special faction, in many cases our “both-and,” it seems to be used in domestic politics, and the alliance is both with the authorities and the opposition. They are with the President and are not with the Prime Minister,” said Vigen Hakobyan.

And the Yelk (Way Out), in his words, tried to represent itself as the opposition leader in the whole field. But it could have serious problems if it did not actually become one party. “There are quite different genealogical political forces, their trodden paths are different, they are associated with different backgrounds and can also be vulnerable if the government does not like much.”

Hakob Badalyan added that in the parliament, with a mandate of 9 people, practically nothing would be achieved by them if the Republican Party and Tsarukyan Alliance did not want anything at all.

He reminded that when the Yelk became a faction, it had a task to become one party. For Hakob Hakobyan it was more important to see what would the Yelk achieve in that direction than in the parliament.