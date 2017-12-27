Domenico Spinelli to be awarded

Today, the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia has decided to award Professor Dominique Spinelli, working at Bologna University, Italy, with the title of Honorary Doctor of the RA NAS. This title was awarded to Prof. Dominique Spinelli for his great achievements in the fields of organic chemistry and pharmaceuticals, as well as for close cooperation with Armenian scientists.

Domenico Spinelli works at Bologna University. His scientific activity refers to the study of reactivity and properties of five-membered heterocyclic compounds (thiophenes, 1,2,4-oscadiacols, osoocsazols, emidazols, thiazoles).

Domenico Spinelli collaborates with the Fine Organic Chemistry Institute named after A.L. Mnjoyan Scientific and Technological Center for Organic and Pharmaceutical Chemistry of the RA NAS in the field of studying the synthesis and properties of pyridines. He supports the preparation of young scientists at the RA NAS Scientific-Research Institute. Together with Armenian scientists, 19 scientific works have been published, the RA NAS Information and Analytical Service reports.