Lars is open

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that on December 27, at 13:00, there were icy roads in some parts of Armenia.

No precipitation expected is on December 26-31.

There is ice on Sotk-Karvachar highway and Vardenyants Pass, so we urge all the drivers to travel only with winter tires.

According to the Department of Emergency Situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

According to information received from the RF MES North Ossetian Crisis, there are 385 assembled trucks on the Russian side.