A man, in one of the factories of Moscow’s southeastern part, opened fire and took several people hostage, RIA Novosti reports.

According to some sources, the reason is the debt that the director of the factory had, and the man wanted to solve the problem that way. In the morning, people demanded their money back, on which occasion a civil case had already been launched.

The police have taken action to arrest the employer, one man died during the operation.

