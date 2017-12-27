New Year Choir to help orphan get lodgings

It is already five years that the New Year Choir plays and sings in different parts of Yerevan.

“Without any payment we sang as much as we could manage. During these five years we have tried to become more professional and succeed as much as possible but we cannot manage it as the choir is not financed. The best thing is that we get more energy while playing on streets, seeing that people sing with us. It is very pleasurable to get positive energy,”Amirhosein Vafain, the Iranian conductor of the choir.

The New Year Choir has created friends and colleges to collect not only musicians but also people who just love to sing. It is interesting that the members of the choir are Armenian, and the conductor is from Iran.

“At the moment our choir consists of 15-16 members. We divide into groups and sing. Sometimes we sing all together. Not all of us are professional singers. We are all friends, the New Year Choir, we gather and sing. We are happy and try to make other people happy as well. This is the main idea,” said Amirhosein Vafain.

Over the years, the New Year’s Choir has also been supporting the charity organization “Good Mama”, which organizes a fundraiser to help orphan children.

“As far as we know, orphan children over 18 are not allowed top stay in the orphanage, and at the moment, our organization builds lodgings for them. Currently we make donations for that reason,” said Angelina Garakyan.

The New Year Choir has one purpose – to make people smile and be happy.