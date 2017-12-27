RA Human Rights Defender forms analysis on Child Protection

The staff of the RA Human Rights Defender formed analysis of the Human Rights Defender’s Guidelines on Child Protection.

Providing progress in the field of child rights protection in Armenia implies that all the necessary preconditions are provided for children to grow up in families, love and care, hearing their needs, and having easy access to their rights in case of infringement of rights.

The efforts of the RA Human Rights Defender aimed at the above mentioned goals will be concentrated on the basic social environment of children, including the creation of necessary mechanisms for the protection of children in general education and, especially, in closed institutions.

Full article is available here