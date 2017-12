GM Karen Grigoryan won at the Jolimark International Chess Tournament held in Hong Kong. 97 chess players from 16 countries took part in the tournament.

He scored 8 points out of 9 and confidently took the first place. The next three chess players were left behind with one point. Karen Grigoryan received 100,000 Hong Kong dollar bonus in addition to the gold medal. He also improved his individual rating with 5 points.