Henrikh Mkhitaryan helps Manchester United not to lose (video)

In the 20th round of the Premier League, Manchester United played a friendly game against Barry.

In the first half, the guests scored twice after the penalty shoot-out and received a tangible advantage. After a break the hosts completely took the initiative and strengthened the pressure on the opponent’s gate. As a result, Jesse Lingard reduced the score difference in the 53th minute and equalized the score in the first minute of the extra time of the referee (2:2).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who started the game on the bench, entered the pitch in the 46th minute and took part in the second half. He got a yellow card in the 59th minute. According to the statistical websites, experts assessed his game with 6.9 points. Five people received a higher score.

After this match, Manchester United scored 43 points and secured the 2nd place. The London-based Chelsea has already lost to one point, which won Brighton today in their own pitch (2:0).