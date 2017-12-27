Masters receive national master certificates (video)

Souvenirs, letters of appreciation, music and warm atmosphere. The solemn ceremony of awarding the national master certificate was held today at the Sharambeyan Folk Arts Center.

“The title of People’s Master is important not only to make wealth, but also to raise the trust and responsibility of the master. Master-center connection will be stronger, master classes will be given and shown, “said Hovik Hoveyan, People’s Art Center Director.

Certificates were given to embroidery makers, wood and metal art sculpture makers, silversmiths, rug makers, puppet-makers, and even felt makers from Goris, Dsegh, Sisian, Yeghegnadzor, Gavar and Charentsavan.

The masters did not leave the center without a gift and donated an puppet, wearing a felt dress which would protect the center from the evil eye.

An annual exhibition-sale, which will be open until December 30, has been opened in the center.