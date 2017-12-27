Criminal case against 27-year-old young man committed suicide

A criminal case was filed in the Investigation Department of the Kentron and Nork-Marash administrative districts of the RA Investigation Committee on the case of a suicide of a 27-year-old man.

On December 25, at 3:45 pm, an emergency call was received from an ambulance subdivision, according to which a man was found hung in one of the houses of Aygestan Street.

The investigative-operative group left for the scene immediately. According to preliminary data, the 27-year-old resident of the mentioned house, A. Simonyan, committed suicide by hanging himself on the roof of the house at around 15:00.

A criminal case was initiated in the Investigation Department of the Kentron and Nork-Marash administrative districts of the RA Investigation Committee pursuant to Article 110 (1) of the RA Criminal Code. A forensic examination of the corpse was appointed.

Necessary measures are being taken to find out why the young man committed suicide. A number of operative-intelligence activities are instructed to provide appropriate police units.

