Vardes Gaspari holds a protest action at the State Revenue Committee Tax Service (video)

Vardes Gaspari , engineer-entrepreneur, civic activist assurs that getting one paper in the Tax Service costs from 15,000 to millions. “I can show you, they require a number of senseless things: a veterinary certificate is required, how is a cable box linked to a veterinary facility?”

He holds a protest action in front of the State Revenue Committee Tax Service building as usual. Gaspari is complaining about bureaucratic fraud in tax and customs spheres. He has imported a number of products for his business. “Very simple and simple things for which I require ten certification from a veterinary facility, military purpose, etc.,” notes Vardges Gaspari.

Details are available in the video