Arthur needs medical treatment (video)

There is a need for medical treatment of Arthur Hasanyan, a resident of the 5th District of Koshtoian Street, Gyumri, 232-053. However, Mrs. Asyan, a mother who has many children, has no means of treating her son. Arthur was diagnosed with spinal amyotrophy, gematrophic type, erosive gastritis, bulbitis, clinical remission. Left-part varicocella (2-3-rd degrees). The Ministry of Defense recognizes that the diseases occurred during military service, and at the same time it is not consistent to carry out treatment abroad.

The video of Tsayg TV