Some signs of ban to be closed until spring

Road traffic police inform that on December 26, 2017 temporary interruption of traffic will be carried out at the intersection of Isahakyan and Tamanyan streets, Yerevan.

Traffic signs 3.1, “Entry forbidden”, 3.18.1 “Turning to the right is prohibited”, 3.18.2. “Turning to the left is prohibited”, 3.27. “Stop is prohibited” and signs 8.5.4. “Time of action (11.00-24.00)” will be temporarily closed in the winter period (until the spring of 2018) and their influence will be suspended, Traffic Police report.