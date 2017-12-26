Beverage production unit suspended in Tavush

The State Food Security Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia has suspended the activities of a private entrepreneur Vardan Abgaryan (Tavush marz). The production was conducted in violation of food hygienic requirements and the products did not meet food safety requirements.

Vardan Avetisyan (Shirak Region), private entrepreneur Ghevond Davtyan (Shirak Marz) and private entrepreneur Shushan Melkonyan (Armavir region) were allowed to resume their work as all the detected violations were eliminated. The work of the units was suspended due to violations of sanitary-hygienic norms. In addition, Vardan Avetisyan’s bread and bakery products were not transported in appropriate containers and a special transport vehicle labeled “Bread and Bakery Products”. And one of Shushan Melkonyan’s employees did not pass a compulsory medical examination, State Service for Food Safety of RA Ministry of Agriculture reports.