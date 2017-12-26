Two women stabbed in Gyumri

Yesterday, late at night, two women, Gh. H. born in 1971, and Ts. G., born in 1980, were placed to the Gyumri Medical Center with wounds in different parts of the body. One of them was operated, and the other was taken to the intensive care unit. According to preliminary information, they were stabbed by a shoemaker. The latter was not sober.

Karen Gabrielyan, prosecutor of Shirak region, told www.aravot.am that the suspect was arrested, he was a shoe maker by his profession, born in 1983. “Two injured were taken to Gyumri Medical Center with serious bodily injuries. As a result of the urgent investigative and operative intelligence work, the alleged perpetrator was found out. The same person was arrested at the same time, and now a preliminary investigation is underway. A criminal case has been instituted under the Article 112 Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code. At the moment, the necessary actions are being taken to find out all the circumstances, motives of the crime. ”

Full article is available here