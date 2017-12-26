Tense situation at court session

At today’s trial on the case of 11 members of the “Sasna Tsrer” group, the prosecutor published a written testimony that “Sasna Tsrer” members, after surrendering at the petrol police regiment station, seizure of their cloths took place.

The prosecutor also publicized the arrest warrant for Aram Hakobyan’s clothes, according to which his trousers were torn. Aram Hakobyan announced at the court that he was dragged, there was no shooting, he simply tried to help the bleeding person (the person’s name was not published), at that time 6-7 people attacked him and tortured him.

Today, Martiros Hakobyan, known es Ded among freedom-fighters, came with announcements several times after the prosecution’s testimony. He was trying to find out what evidence was presented.

Prosecutor Hakob Yenokyan said that those were irrelevant questions. It caused Martiros Hakobyan’s dissatisfaction. The other members of the “Sasna Tsrer” also joined him. Mutual offenses were heard by the two sides, as a result of which Artur Ohanyan, judge of the Court of General Jurisdiction of Erebuni and Nubarashen Administrative Districts, dismissed Martiros Hakobyan for three hours from the session hall and interrupted the session for 15 minutes.