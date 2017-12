The Public Relations Department of the RA Ministry of Justice informs that the information published on December 26 by mass media that Armen Bilyan and Smbat Barseghyan, detainees of “Nubarashen” penitentiary, were “isolated in wet and cold cells” does not correspond to the reality.

As we have already informed, there is centralized heating at the Nubarashen penitentiary of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia and all the cells have adequate room temperature, the CED reports.