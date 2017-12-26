Two hunger-striking members of “Sasna Tsrer” are in inhuman conditions

«Սասնա Ծռեր» խմբի աջակիցները շտապ հաղորդագրություն են տարածել, որում ասված է. «Նուբարաշեն ՔԿՀ-ում գտնվող երկու հացադուլավոր Սասնա Ծռերը՝ Արմեն Բիլյանը եւ Սմբատ Բարսեղյանը, պահվում են անմարդկային պայմաններում։

Նրանց մեկուսացրել են խոնավ, ցուրտ եւ չջեռուցվող խցերում, իսկ փաստաբանների դիմումին դեռ պատասխան չի տրվել ոչ ՔԿՀ-ի եւ ոչ էլ ՔԿՀ-ների վարչության կողմից։

Իսկ այսօր Սմբատ Բարսեղյանին ՔԿՀ-ն մերժել է բրդյա վերմակ փոխանցել։ Սա ոչ այլ ինչ է, քան խոշտանգում հացադուլի մեջ գտնվող ապստամբների նկատմամբ»:

Supporters of the “Sasna Tsrer” group made an urgent statement: “Two hunger strikers of the “Sasna Tsrer” group, Armen Bilanyan and Smbat Barseghyan, who are in Nubarashen Prison, are kept in inhuman conditions.

They were isolated in wet, cold and rehearsing cells, and the advocates’ application was not answered by the penitentiary department.

And today, Smbat Barseghyan was rejected by the penitentiary to receive a woolen blanket. This is nothing else than torture towards the hunger strikers. “

Earlier a1plus.am had informed that Armen Bilyan was on hunger strike for more than 7 days. To note, Armen Bilyan demanded medical examination and treatment in a civilian hospital because he had serious health issues related to the nerves.