Henrikh Mkhitaryan thanked everyone on his Facebook page and congratulated the other nine sportsmen. To remind, the sportsmen of the year became known today.

“My fans motivate me. I thank everyone who voted for me, and, in general, all Armenians for your support.

It is an honor for me to be one of the best Armenian sportsmen 2017. I will do my best to achieve new successes for my nation,” wrote Henrikh Mkhitaryan.