Development of Yerevan Appearance Guide entrusted to Danish company

During a working consultation held in the Yerevan City Hall, presided by Mayor Taron Margaryan, the mayor’s advisor Vahagn Vermishyan reported that the work on studying the international experience in the development of Yerevan’s appearance and urban environment guidelines had been completed.

As a result, the Danish company, which carried out the construction of the urban environment in San Francisco, New York, Copenhagen, Moscow and more than 20 major cities around the world, was selected. It was also reported that at the beginning of the next year international experts would visit Yerevan to study the city’s environment and submit a corresponding work program.

Mayor Taron Margaryan instructed to periodically report on the progress of the work.