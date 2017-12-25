There is risk of snow leakage

According to information received from the RA Consulate General in Rostov-on-Don, Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations installed tents, field kitchen, provided the RA citizens, gathered in Upper Lars checkpoint, with hot meals and other necessary assistance. The head of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Rostov-on-Don is also in the checkpoint, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

In Georgia, at the Kazbegi checkpoint, snow removal is still going on. According to preliminary information, there is a risk of snow leakage, so additional information will be provided.