Narine Manukyan: Armenia is a very small country, but our society does not abstain from the vulgar people who pass thresholds of morality

Under the name of supporting children with disabilities, fraudulent donations are increasing on New Year’s Eve.

“Armenia is a very small country, but our society does not abstain from the vulgar people who pass thresholds of morality, manipulate problems of children with disabilities, and make money. We have repeatedly appealed to the police, tried to solve the issue in the legal field, and I understand the passiveness of the police because there is no concrete evidence based on which criminal cases could be initiated,” said Narine Manukyan, head of the “Armenian Mothers” charity foundation.

Fundraising takes place in several ways: they call homes and suggest magazines, claiming that the whole money will be spent on children in need.

Narine Manukyan said that then the form had changed in order to make it more influential. Young people with disabilities went to apartments and distributing those magazines.

To reveal these and similar frauds, a number of charity foundations and organizations of Armenia have united and created the “We” coalition.

“Now we are in a situation where every parent can organize a fundraise without a groundbreaking study. For example, if the parent does not like the child’s treatment, he can fundraise on Facebook for treatment of a child abroad, whereas the disease may be healed in Armenia. Often they make fairy tales, put on Facebook and organize fundraising,” says Elena Baghdasaryan, a member of the coalition.

The coalition members are of the same opinion that those who make charity through magazines are all “cheaters.”

They call on the public to be more educated while doing charity. You should know whom you are giving money to, else you enrich the immoral people.