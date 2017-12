Denis Avtomov, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister, did not come empty-handed to the Ukrainian Sunday School. There were candies in the box, which the children accepted as a gift from Santa Claus. The Ukrainian Sunday School was summarizing the passing year. Here, Yerevan resident representatives study Ukrainian. Dennis Avtomov wished everyone happy New Year.

“Wish our children to become smore clever and gain knew knowledge. And we, adults, will always support them,” said Denis Avtomanov.