Twenty-one accidents in three days

According to police reports, 20 cases out of 25 of bodily injuries have been revealed on December 22-25.

Four cases of drug detection were recorded.

1 case of theft, 21 cases of abductions and frauds, 1 case of rape or rape attempt, robbery and hooliganism were revealed.

From the previous crimes 7 cases of thefts, bodily injuries and 1 case of fraud were revealed.

21 road accidents were registered in the republic over the past 3 days, as a result of which 2 people died and 28 were injured, the RA police report.