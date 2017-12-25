MES sums up year

258 cases, 115 of which are extraordinary, have been registered in the National Center for Crisis Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia on December 18-24.

During the mentioned period 113 domestic calls, 50 fire and 46 traffic accidents were registered, as a result of which 2 people died and 72 were injured and 5 survivors due to the rescuers.

16 cases of vehicle blocking have been registered in connection with weather conditions. Rescuers provided assistance to 58 citizens blocked in the snowstorm and transported 20 vehicles to safe areas.

7 cases of poisoning were registered during the week, as a result of which 24 people were injured.

Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia urges us to be as vigilant as possible and to observe the basic rules of safety.