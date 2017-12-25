Guatemala President Jimmy Morales  recognizes Jerusalem as the capital of Israel

Guatemala President Jimmy Morales recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced that he was moving his embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Al jazeera reports.

Guatemala was one of the few (9) countries in the world that voted against the UN General Assembly resolution on Thursday, which was calling on the United States to refrain from recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The Guatemalan President made this statement after the meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel, stressing that the two countries would strengthen their relations.

At the same time, a vote was held in the parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Saturday to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine, Tehran Times reports. The bill was passed by 187 votes in favor, 15 against and 9 abstentions. Iran has always supported the Palestinian people’s rights and called on the Islamic world to fight against Zionism.

To remind, on December 6, the US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and announced that he was going to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. On December 21, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution condemning the US statement and urging the US government to abolish that decision.