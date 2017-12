In the “Media Center” discussion on the topic “Adoption of the judicial code in Parliament: controversial provisions and concerns” is held.

Speakers are:

Avetik Ishkhanyan, President of the Helsinki Committee of Armenia

Artur Sakunts, head of the HCAV

David Khachaturyan, head of the Board of Directors “Open Society Foundations-Armenia”

Hayk Alumyan, advocate

Haykuhi Harutyunyan, head of the “Protection of Rights without Borders”