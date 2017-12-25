Shooting in Komitas Avenue

On December 25, at 00: 30, a hospital reported to the Arabkir police station that Artush A., who was diagnosed with a gunshot wound in the area of the left knee, reported that he was wounded on December 24, at 23.00, in the courtyard of building No. 27 of Komitas Avenue,Yerevan, during an argument, as a result of shots from an air pistol fired in his direction by a man, he information service of the RA Police reports.

Thanks to the operational and investigative measures taken by the police, the criminal was identified. The necessary measures are taken in the direction of its detection. Investigation is underway.