There is snow and black ice on some roads in Aremnia. Lars is closed

The Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of Armenia informs that on December 24, at 10:00, there is snow on the highways of Sisian, Vayk and Martuni regions.

Visibility in Masis and Artashat highways is 20-30 meters, visibility in Sisian region is 40-50 meters.

All the interstate and republican roads are open.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia informs that on December 24, as of 10:00, the highways of Armenia are passable.

Precipitation and fog are expected in the night of December 24 and 25. No precipitations is expected in the daytime on December 25, 26-28.

In Jermuk city of Vayots Dzor region and in Saravan-Zanger section of M-2 highway are snowing. There is snowfall in Lori region, Vardenis town of Gegharkuniq region, and on Sotq-Karvachar highways. There is fog in place in Syunik region called Meghri’s Mountains.

Based on the expected unfavorable weather conditions, we encourage all drivers to travel only through the winter tires.