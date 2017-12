David Petrosyan, member of the “For Science Development” initiative, stopped his hunger strike, which lasted five days. “We have managed to say what we wanted to,” said David Petrosyan. Though he insisted on his health condition being all right, an ambulance car took him to the examination.

To remind, David Petrosyan started the hunger strike against the draft law on “Military Servicemen and Servicemen’s Status”, which limits the right to have academic procrastination.