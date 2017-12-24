Armen Ashotyan: When crossing the border of Armenia there is little difference between the power and the opposition (video)

In the second half of 2017, the downturn in border incidents has to do with the Minsk Group’s work, according to RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan. “I can tear down or weaken the tension exclusively with the good will or personal decision of the political leadership of Azerbaijan.”

Armen Ashotyan, Deputy Chairman of the HHK (Republican Party), said that the downturn of incidents in borders, in the second half of 2017, had nothing to do with the Minsk Group’s work. “I am connecting the tension downturn or weakening exclusively with the Azerbaijani authorities’ “kindness” or personal decisions.”

The HHK Deputy Chairman did not sum up the year today. He started speaking about the agreement signed with the EU, spoke about China, came back to Iran, noting that we did not know our neighbors well. From that point of view, the situation is worse with Turkey. Our relations are in a deadlock. “Armenian-Turkish Protocols signed on Armenian side’s initiative will no longer be part of political agenda since spring 2018.”

According to the representative of Nzhdeh’s ideology, Turkey, however, had to find excuses for this absence of relations; though all their efforts were in vain. “They do not hide the fact that the settlement of the Armenian-Turkish relations is exclusively connected with with the expectations of the pro-Azeri solution of the Artsakh issue.”

Despite this, the number one priority of Armenia’s foreign policy for the next year is to intensify relations with the Islamic states. Armen Ashotyan meant Arabian countries which do not imagine Armenia well. “Taking into consideration Azerbaijan’s dangerous policy to provoke Islamic countries’ animosity towards Armenia and Armenians, though the policy does not succeed, nevertheless, these challenges do exist.”

Speaking of diplomatic success, Mr. Ashotyan did not overpass the cooperation with the opposition. “When crossing the border of Armenia there is little difference between the power and the opposition.”

By the way, Armen Ashotyan also spoke about the 20-minute breaks of the Yelk (Way Out) in Parliament, mocking the force. Armen Ashotyan said that the Yelk did not accept the fact that the party does not have the levers that belong to the opposition, according to the Constitution.