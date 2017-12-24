Henrikh Mkhitaryan becomes best football player of the year

Today, the Armenian Football Federation has summed up the results of poll for the “Best Player of the Year” nomination.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Manchester United midfielder, and senior of the Armenian National Football Team has been named the best football player 2017 in Armenia, the press service of the Football Federation of Armenia reports.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan got 190 points, leaving behind Tigran Barseghyan. Armenian national team and Macedonian striker of “Vardar” received only 35 votes. Varazdat Haroyan, defender of the Russian “Ural,” is the third with 25 points.

During his career it has been the eighth time that Henrikh Mkhitaryan takes this title.