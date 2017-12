“From the demographic point of view of 2017, we had a serious problem for the army replenishment. The coming five years will continue to be hard in this regard, so the delay of academic procrastination was right, ” expert Artak Markosyan said today.

He considered the demographic situation and emigration of Armenia dangerous. “Only in 2016, 22,000 citizens of Armenia have received Russian citizenship. 2017 data have not been published yet.”

The whole article is available here