Ara Asoyan: I think if we vaccinated girls at the age of 15-16 we would not be late

Ara Asoyan, chief epidemiologist of the Republic of Armenia, does not consider it a bit acceptable to vaccinate against papillomavirus at the age of 13. “I think if we vaccinated girls at the age of 15-16 we would not be late.”

Ara Asoyan says that this vaccine is being used in 72 countries for the past 10 years. There has not been any negative result reported during these years.

Asked why vaccination in Armenia is at the age of 13 and 30 free examinations, Ara Asoyan answers. “Only a risk can be borne by the virus at the age of 13. But usually cervical cancer is observed after age 35. Due to this, free checks are being carried out in Armenia for that age group.

He says, however, that vaccinations are necessary, since the illnesses caused by the virus is life-threatening.

“As far as I know, over 200 cases of cervical cancer were found in Armenia last year, and the loss of so many women is a serious loss for a small country like Armenia,” adds Ara Asoyan.