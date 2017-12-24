Murder in Yerevan City

Shortly before the murder occurred in Yerevan. At 11.50 am, a citizen was taken to “St. Grigor Lusavorich” medical center. The latter was stabbed in Yerevan City, Nor Nork administrative district.

As photojournalist Gagik Shamshyan reports from the scene, the latter received the injury on the neck and died on the way to the hospital.

At the moment, an operative group of the Yerevan City Police Department, led by the head of the department, the police Colonel Sargis Martirosyan, the deputy head of the operational department, police Colonel Artak Pogosyan and the head of the criminal investigation department, police Colonel Garik Ghukasyan arrived to the scene.

